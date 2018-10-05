Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 should slash car weight - Abiteboul

"Next year it will be 850 kilograms in the race"


5 October 2018 - 17h10, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul thinks F1 should think seriously about slashing the weight of the cars.

The Renault boss says it is an alarming development that, year on year, the cars get heavier and heavier.

"Next year it will be 850 kilograms in the race," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Even in Singapore the cars were so slow in the race that they were not a challenge to drive."

Indeed, the cars’ weight is going up for 2019 due to the addition of a minimum driver weight and extra fuel for the race.

Abiteboul said: "We spend so much money making the car lighter, and yet the cars keep getting heavier.

"When the drivers are slow in the race then they no longer make mistakes, making it boring for the audience.

"In the 90s and 2000s, the drivers were really struggling with much lighter cars.

"We have to be careful," the Frenchman warned. "Interest in formula one is going down. The sponsorship market is difficult."

And he denied that the 2019 technical rule changes will at least make the racing more exciting.

"Honestly, after our work in the simulator and the wind tunnel, we do not believe it will become easier to overtake," said Abiteboul.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()