Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 considering camera technology for mirrors

"For sure it’s possible"

 F1


Miniboutik



F1 is considering revving up its rear view mirrors.

It emerged in Mexico that drivers are pushing their bosses to use camera and monitor technology to give them a better rearwards view than their cars’ traditional mirrors.

"For sure it’s possible," said Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Haas’ Gunther Steiner agreed: "The technology is out there, we could do it and I think it’s in discussion with the FIA at the moment. Charlie Whiting is looking into it."


27 October 2018 - 10h05, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Sainz wants early McLaren test in Abu Dhabi
Next news: Alonso says no Formula E switch
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (601 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC