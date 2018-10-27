|
F1 - F1 considering camera technology for mirrors
"For sure it’s possible"
F1 is considering revving up its rear view mirrors.
It emerged in Mexico that drivers are pushing their bosses to use camera and monitor technology to give them a better rearwards view than their cars’ traditional mirrors.
"For sure it’s possible," said Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur.
Haas’ Gunther Steiner agreed: "The technology is out there, we could do it and I think it’s in discussion with the FIA at the moment. Charlie Whiting is looking into it."
