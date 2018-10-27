F1 is considering revving up its rear view mirrors.

It emerged in Mexico that drivers are pushing their bosses to use camera and monitor technology to give them a better rearwards view than their cars’ traditional mirrors.

"For sure it’s possible," said Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Haas’ Gunther Steiner agreed: "The technology is out there, we could do it and I think it’s in discussion with the FIA at the moment. Charlie Whiting is looking into it."