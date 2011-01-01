Logo
F1 - US GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:33.797 20
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.843 21
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:33.870 23
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:34.556 21
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.703 21
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.910 20
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:35.365 21
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:35.411 21
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:35.450 21
10 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:35.468 19
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:35.562 22
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.713 27
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:35.770 19
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:35.882 19
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:36.000 21
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:36.188 21
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:36.193 20
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:36.302 23
19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:36.330 26
20 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:36.332 20


