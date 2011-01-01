Logo
F1 - US GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:47.502 6
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:48.806 7
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:48.847 9
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:49.326 9
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:49.489 18
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:49.928 20
07 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:50.665 8
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:50.821 10
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:50.961 14
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:51.016 14
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:51.036 9
12 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:51.232 9
13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:51.234 19
14 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:51.459 18
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:51.589 14
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:51.614 15
17 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:51.655 17
18 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:51.717 7
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:51.896 14
20 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Honda 1:52.625 21


