|
|
|
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 3
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:38.054
|19
|02
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:38.416
|16
|03
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:38.558
|14
|04
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:38.603
|17
|05
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:39.186
|14
|06
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:39.265
|10
|07
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:39.747
|14
|08
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:40.073
|14
|09
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:40.231
|14
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:40.254
|10
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:40.450
|17
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:40.559
|13
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:40.591
|14
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:40.686
|16
|15
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:40.798
|15
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:40.915
|20
|17
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:41.562
|18
|18
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:41.884
|19
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:41.953
|18
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:42.220
|18
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Monza, Race 2: Russell holds off Markelov for Sprint Race win
- Monza, Race 1: Makino powers to magical Feature Race victory
- Monza, Qual.: Russell beats Sette Camara to pole
- Monza, FP: Sette Camara heads Monza Free Practice
- Spa, Race 2: Latifi imperious in Sprint Race victory
- Spa, Race 1: De Vries storms to commanding Feature Race win
- Spa, Qual.: De Vries surges to pole position in Belgium
- Spa, FP: De Vries leads the way in Spa-Francorchamps Free Practice
- Dorian Boccolacci steps up to Formula 2 with MP Motorsport
- Hungaroring, Race 2: Albon beats Ghiotto to Sprint Race victory
- Hungaroring, Race 1: De Vries charges to victory in Budapest thriller
- Hungaroring, Qual.: Sette Camara clinches maiden pole
- Hungaroring, FP: Russell tops interrupted Budapest Free Practice
- Alessio Lorandi steps up to F2 with Trident
- Trident terminate Ferrucci contract
- Ferrucci banned for next two rounds
- Silverstone, Race 2: Günther cruises to maiden victory
- Silverstone, Race 1: Albon sweeps to Feature Race victory
- Silverstone, Qual.: Russell streaks to third consecutive pole
- Silverstone, FP: Russell tops Free Practice in England
- Spielberg, Race 2: Markelov dominates in Sprint Race
- Spielberg, Race 1: Russell prevails in dramatic Feature Race
- F2 starts to be given under Safety car
- Spielberg, Qual.: Russell clinches pole in Austria
- Spielberg, FP: Russell headlines Free Practice in Austria
- Le Castellet, Race 2: De Vries charges to victory
- Le Castellet, Race 1 : Russell stuns in challenging race
- Le Castellet, Qual.: Russell takes maiden F2 pole in France
- Le Castellet, FP: Norris grabs fastest lap in Le Castellet Free Practice
- Monaco, Race 2: Fuoco clinches victory in dramatic Sprint Race
|
|
- Turkey, SS9-10: Neuville retires, Ogier survives
- Turkey, SS8: Disaster for Neuville
- Turkey, after SS7: Neuville edges Ogier for shock lead
- Turkey, SS5: Ogier on the attack!
- Turkey, SS3-4: Mikkelsen regains lead
- Turkey, SS2: Breen storms ahead
- Turkey, SS1: Mikkelsen leads the rally
- Neuville tops Turkey warm-up
- Hyundai and Thierry Neuville extend contract for three years
- Hyundai ready for its first-ever visit to Rally Turkey
- M-Sport Ford chase success in Turkey
- Toyota Yaris WRC to take on new ground in Turkey
- Turkish delight for the Citroën C3 WRCs
- Turkey: A step into the WRC unknown
- Back-to-back victories for Tänak & Järveoja
- Tänak repeats Germany win
- Deutschland, SS16: Latvala retires, Sordo off the road
- Deutschland, after SS15: Four-way podium battle behind Tänak
- Deutschland, SS12-13: Blow for Ogier
- Deutschland, SS10-11: Tänak remains in charge
- Deutschland, SS8-9: Latvala and Sordo share wins
- Deutschland, after SS7: Masterful Tänak steamrollers rivals
- Deutschland, SS5: Tänak’s hat-trick
- Deutschland, SS3-4: Ott regains Germany lead
- Deutschland, SS2: Ogier moves ahead
- Deutschland, SS1: Tänak grabs early lead
- Tänak wins Germany shakedown
- Citroën wants to confirm how good the C3 WRC is on tarmac
- M-Sport Ford ready for Rallye Deutschland
- Toyota Yaris WRC returns to asphalt roads in Germany
(function() {
var loadSirdata = function() {
var service = "GS.d";
var config = {
pa : "21287",
u : document.location.href,
r : document.referrer,
si : "5",
rand : (new Date()).getTime()
};
var configParams = [];
for(var v in config){
configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v]));
}
var sddanJS=document.createElement('script');
sddanJS.async = true;
sddanJS.type = "text/javascript";
sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&');
document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS);
};
window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) {
if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) {
loadSirdata();
}
});
})()