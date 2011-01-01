Logo
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:38.054 19
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.416 16
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:38.558 14
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:38.603 17
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.186 14
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.265 10
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:39.747 14
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.073 14
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:40.231 14
10 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:40.254 10
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:40.450 17
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:40.559 13
13 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.591 14
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:40.686 16
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:40.798 15
16 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:40.915 20
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.562 18
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:41.884 19
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:41.953 18
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:42.220 18


