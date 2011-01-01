Logo
F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Starting grid

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:32.964 1:32.744 1:31.387 ---
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:32.410 1:32.595 1:31.532 ---
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:33.476 1:33.045 1:31.943 ---
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.341 1:33.065 1:32.237 ---
05 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:34.078 1:33.747 1:33.181 ---
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.290 1:33.596 1:33.413 ---
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:33.924 1:33.488 1:33.419 ---
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:34.084 1:33.923 1:33.563 ---
09 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:34.022 1:33.517 1:33.704 ---
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:34.170 1:33.995 1:35.196 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:34.626 -:—.--- ---
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:34.655 -:—.--- ---
13 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:35.612 ---
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:35.977 ---
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:36.437 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:35.504 +30
17 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:33.048 -:—.--- +30
18 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:33.247 -:—.--- +30
19 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:34.383 -:—.--- +30
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.037 +30


