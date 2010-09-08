Logo
Results

F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Race

Pos.DriverTeamGapPit
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 71 laps - 1h38m28.851s 2
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +17.316 2
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +49.914 1
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG +78.738 2
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG +1 lap 3
06 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 +2 laps 1
07 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari +2 laps 1
08 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault +2 laps 1
09 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari +2 laps 1
10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda +2 laps 2
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes +2 laps 2
12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda +2 laps 2
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes +2 laps 2
14 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes +2 laps 1
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +2 laps 1
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari +3 laps 2
17 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer DNF 1
18 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes DNF 2
19 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 DNF 1
20 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault DNF 0


