|
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 3
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:16.284
|9
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|1:16.538
|9
|03
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.566
|11
|04
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:17.028
|7
|05
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1:17.045
|16
|06
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:17.059
|13
|07
|Carlos Sainz
|Renault F1
|1:17.336
|11
|08
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:17.525
|16
|09
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|1:17.565
|14
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:17.623
|10
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:17.731
|10
|12
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:17.819
|10
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:18.145
|10
|14
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Renault
|1:18.445
|15
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Renault
|1:18.548
|11
|16
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso Honda
|1:18.637
|10
|17
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams Mercedes
|1:18.669
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:18.698
|8
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:18.839
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1---.---
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
