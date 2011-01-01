Logo
Results

F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.284 9
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:16.538 9
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.566 11
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.028 7
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.045 16
06 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:17.059 13
07 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:17.336 11
08 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:17.525 16
09 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:17.565 14
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:17.623 10
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:17.731 10
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:17.819 10
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.145 10
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:18.445 15
15 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:18.548 11
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.637 10
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:18.669 9
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:18.698 8
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.839 5
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1---.--- 1


