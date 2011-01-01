Logo
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.720 21
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.873 32
03 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:17.953 35
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:17.954 42
05 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:18.046 36
06 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:18.061 35
07 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.100 40
08 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:18.133 42
09 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.140 40
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:18.167 24
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.485 24
12 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:18.733 39
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:19.024 39
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:19.047 36
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:19.096 30
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.219 25
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:19.322 41
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:19.335 37
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:19.543 31
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.970 35


F1


