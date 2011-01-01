Logo
F1 - Mexican GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:16.656 19
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.139 19
03 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:17.926 20
04 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:18.028 21
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.075 23
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.322 27
07 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:18.746 17
08 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:18.936 22
09 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:19.024 29
10 Nicholas Latifi Force India Mercedes 1:19.078 23
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:19.124 29
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:19.134 25
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:19.276 26
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:19.312 28
15 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:19.646 23
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:19.716 29
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.853 28
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:19.899 30
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:20.142 26
20 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda -:—.--- 2


