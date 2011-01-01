Logo
Results

F1 - Japanese GP 2018 - Free practice 2

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:28.217 31
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:28.678 30
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:29.050 36
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.257 32
05 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:29.498 33
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.513 27
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:30.035 32
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:30.440 32
09 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:30.478 33
10 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.502 27
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:30.510 28
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:30.644 36
13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.795 10
14 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:30.904 31
15 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:30.906 26
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.956 25
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:30.988 34
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:31.087 39
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:31.215 32
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:31.981 32


