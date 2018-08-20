Logo
F1 - Doctors in ’good spirits’ about Lauda

"He actively participates in physical therapy"


20 August 2018 - 12h17, by GMM 

Niki Lauda is making progress as he continues to recover from a lung transplant.

The F1 legend missed the last two grands prix before the August break, and is still recovering in intensive care in Vienna.

"There are days when he feels better and talks very well, and there are worse days too," a source at the hospital told Osterreich newspaper.

Referring to the Mercedes team chairman’s current condition, the medical source continued: "He is the best patient you can imagine.

"He actively participates in physical therapy and is training his breathing and the muscles. We are in good spirits for his recovery," the source said.


