Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche has warned Britain against completing its ’Brexit’ deal.

Amid the controversy about the British people’s vote to leave the European Union, F1 teams admitted late last year that they are worried.

"We are monitoring it very closely because we have a large operation in the UK," admitted Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Also worried is Wolff’s boss Zetsche, who heads Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler AG.

He told Deutsche Welle: "It (Brexit) would have very negative consequences, especially for the automotive industry."

In Britain, the parliament is in deadlock, after prime minister Theresa May’s attempts to broker a Brexit deal were rejected.

It is now possible Britain could exit the EU with no deal at all in place.

"We would miss Britain as part of the European Union, especially in these troubled times," a letter published by The Times and signed by German signatories including Zetsche read.

"Therefore Britons should know: from the bottom of our hearts, we want them to stay."

Along with Mercedes, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, Force India and Williams are also all based in the UK.