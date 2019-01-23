Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Brexit would be ’very negative’ - Zetsche

"We would miss Britain as part of the European Union"

 F1


Miniboutik



Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche has warned Britain against completing its ’Brexit’ deal.

Amid the controversy about the British people’s vote to leave the European Union, F1 teams admitted late last year that they are worried.

"We are monitoring it very closely because we have a large operation in the UK," admitted Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Also worried is Wolff’s boss Zetsche, who heads Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler AG.

He told Deutsche Welle: "It (Brexit) would have very negative consequences, especially for the automotive industry."

In Britain, the parliament is in deadlock, after prime minister Theresa May’s attempts to broker a Brexit deal were rejected.

It is now possible Britain could exit the EU with no deal at all in place.

"We would miss Britain as part of the European Union, especially in these troubled times," a letter published by The Times and signed by German signatories including Zetsche read.

"Therefore Britons should know: from the bottom of our hearts, we want them to stay."

Along with Mercedes, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, Force India and Williams are also all based in the UK.


23 January 2019 - 16h50, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ferrari ’perfect’ for Schumacher - Stuck

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC