Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Nasr working on F1 return for 2018

"Of course I still have the will and the hope"


27 April 2017 - 10h28, by GMM 

Felipe Nasr says he is working on a potential return to formula one for 2018.

With strong backing from Banco do Brasil, the Brazilian raced for Sauber in 2015 and 2016 but lost that sponsorship and seat for this season.

But Nasr, 24, says he never lost hope.

"I achieved my training goals, gaining almost three kilos of muscle, and if I had to drive one of these cars tomorrow, I would be ready," he told Brazil’s Globo.

"Of course I still have the will and the hope," he explained. "I think that for 2018 there are open doors that can be worked on."

However, he acknowledged that there are also still major obstacles to overcome.

"Everything depends on the current situation in our country, which is delicate, but I do not want to discourage any of the people who support me," said Nasr.

"The chances of driving an F1 car this year do exist, but they are small. Because if you look at most of the big and medium teams, they already have third drivers under contract.

"It should have been arranged last year, but with all the turmoil, the timing for a reserve driver seat was not favourable," he said, referring to speculation Banco do Brasil negotiated to potentially buy into Force India, and the change of ownership at Sauber.

Nasr said: "Now, none of this will keep me from getting a place in 2018."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (235 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1