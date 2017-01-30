Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - F1 ’must not give up’ on hybrid engines - Wolff

"Formula one is the fastest laboratory in the world"


30 January 2017 - 12h46, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says F1 should not give up on its ’hybrid’ engine era.

Mercedes has utterly dominated in the quieter, controversial ’power unit’ era since 2014, with even new F1 chief Ross Brawn admitting the sport should think about how it proceeds with the next engine rules for 2020.

But Mercedes chief Wolff told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper: "We need to look at how we can pull even more power out of these hybrid engines.

"Formula one is the fastest laboratory in the world and we must not give up," he insisted.

Wolff indicated that returning to extremely loud, normally-aspirated engines would be the wrong move for F1, in a world where he says "100pc electrical power within 10 or 15 years" is imaginable.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1