Zanardi ’gradually getting better’ - son
"No one can tell us which functions will be restored"
Alex Zanardi is "conscious" and "gradually getting better", his son Niccolo has told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Little has been reported about the condition of the former Formula 1 and Indy driver after his collision with a truck during a hand-cycling race some ten months ago.
Zanardi, 54, suffered head and facial injuries, but his 22-year-old son Niccolo now reveals: "Dad has been conscious for a long time - for several months.
"His condition is gradually getting better, step by step. But we understand that he has a long way to go, which will take a long time.
"So far, no one can tell us which functions will be restored," Niccolo Zanardi added. "Yes, he is recovering, but we have a long way to go. We are surrounding him with support and love."