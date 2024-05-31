Indycar option emerges for Mick Schumacher

By GMM 31 May 2024 - 13:59





An option for Mick Schumacher to return to top-line open-wheel racing has emerged.

As Mercedes’ reserve driver, and also with a racing role in Alpine’s WEC program, the son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has been trying to re-fire his F1 career since losing his Haas race seat in late 2022.

The German has been linked with Alpine’s F1 team and Williams for 2025, but many insiders rate his chances as low.

However, at the Indy 500 last weekend, Indycar team owner Dale Coyne revealed that he has been in touch with Schumacher, 25, about a race seat.

"There are all these Formula 2 drivers who finish first or second but have no real future in Formula 1," Coyne told Auto Motor und Sport. "Mick Schumacher is a perfect example.

"We would love to welcome such a great driver here."

Correspondent Philipp Korner also explains: "Next year’s (Indycar) newcomer Prema is also said to be interested."

Schumacher won both his Formula 3 (2018) and Formula 2 (2020) titles with Prema, an Italian racing organisation with links to Ferrari.

Coyne, however, thinks Schumacher might have other plans.

"We are talking to Mick Schumacher," he revealed. "But he is still pinning his hopes on Alpine. I would be happy if we were given the chance."

Correspondent Korner thinks Jack Doohan and Victor Martins - products of Alpine’s own junior program - are further up the queue than Schumacher for an F1 seat next year.

"Other drivers are also currently higher on the list at Haas, Williams, Sauber and Toro Rosso (RB)," he added.

Schumacher is quoted as saying: "My dream is of course to drive in Formula 1. It has always been like that and it always will be like that."