Verschoor disqualified from Spielberg feature race, Sargeant promoted to victory

By Olivier Ferret 10 July 2022 - 17:46





Richard Verschoor has been disqualified from the Formula 2 Feature Race after the Trident team were unable to provide the required post-race fuel sample for scrutineering. The Dutch driver had stopped on track midway through his cooldown lap, and during post-race Scrutineering Car #20 could not provide the 0.8kg of fuel required, with only 31.3 grams extracted from the fuel tank.

Jehan Daruvala has also received a post-race drive through penalty, which since it could not be served during the race, has been converted to a 20-second penalty in the final classification. The stewards found that the PREMA Racing team had attempted to dry the track surface at his grid slot ahead of the race commencing. It drops the PREMA driver down to 12th position.

The two penalties promote Logan Sargeant to the race victory from his P3 finish at the chequered flag. Enzo Fittipaldi is promoted to second and Roberto Merhi now classifies third.