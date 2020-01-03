MP Motorsport hires Drugovich for the 2020 F2 campaign

MP Motorsport have secured their first signing ahead of the new campaign, naming Felipe Drugovich in the cockpit for 2020.

The 19-year-old graduates from F2 following a promising season in FIA Formula 3, where he finished 16th with eight points. Drugovich was awarded with a post-season test in F2, at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, where he finished 10th fastest overall, as the fourth quickest rookie.

“I’m really happy to join MP Motorsport for my first season in FIA Formula 2”, said Drugovich. “We worked very well together in the Abu Dhabi test, and that gave me the confidence that as a combination we can do very well in 2020. I can’t wait to get back in the car for the first pre-season tests and my first race weekend in FIA Formula 2.”

The Brazilian made his single-seater debut in the German ADAC F4 series in 2016, before earning his first victory in the 2016/17 MRF Challenge winter series. From here, he went on to clinch third in the 2017 ADAC F4 Championship.

The following winter, Drugovich returned for the MRF Challenge and took 10 wins on his way to claiming the title. The 19-year-old took the confidence gained from this into 2018, surging to 14 wins, 10 poles and 10 fastest laps in the Euroformula Open Championship, which secured him his second major title in single-seaters.

“Felipe did a great job in his F2 test with us”, said Sander Dorsman, MP’s team manager. “He was eager to learn and improved every session. So when the moment came to sign him for the 2020 season, we didn’t hesitate one bit. We’ve kept an eye on Felipe ever since his title-winning performances in the lower categories, and it’s great that he’s now part of the team.”