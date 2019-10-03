Hyundai signs WRC contract extension with Dani Sordo

Hyundai Motorsport has signed a new one-year contract with Dani Sordo that will see the Spaniard continue his involvement with the team for the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Sordo will take part in seven rounds of the 14-event 2020 season in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, alongside co-driver Carlos del Barrio, marking his seventh consecutive year with the Alzenau-based squad.

The 36-year-old has been part of the Hyundai Motorsport line-up since the early days of the company’s WRC involvement, having competed in its maiden season back in 2014. He has scored nine podiums for the team, including his spectacular victory in this year’s edition of Rally Italia Sardegna.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a highly successful 2019 season – one of the most consistent and competitive of his career – despite only taking part in seven events so far. The Sardinia win represents the highlight to date among a number of strong performances on all terrains. His next scheduled participation will be his home event, Rally de España, taking place October 25-27, where he will help the team’s manufacturers’ championship push.

Dani Sordo

“I am delighted to continue with Hyundai Motorsport for a seventh consecutive season. The team has truly become like a family to me, and we have shared some fantastic moments together. The highlight has to be the victory in Sardinia this year, but we have had many competitive rallies over the years, including the memorable 1-2 in Germany in our first season. I feel very happy and comfortable with the team, but just as importantly I feel as competitive as ever. The Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC is a strong car on all surfaces, and – alongside Carlos – I have had strong pace in many events this year, even if the results haven’t always gone our way. We have a lot of ambition remaining, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to compete in seven WRC rallies with the team in 2020.”

Team Director Andrea Adamo

“Dani has shown this season that he remains one of the most versatile and competitive drivers in the WRC. His win in Sardinia was an exceptional performance but he has shown his pace and potential in most of the rallies he has joined. For that reason, it was a logical decision for him to continue with our team for another year – his seventh consecutive season as a Hyundai Motorsport driver. Dani will take part in seven of the 14 rallies next season, and I am personally very happy he will remain part of our WRC program in 2020.”