Zanardi transferred to rehabilitation centre

He will have a "necessary neuro-rehabilitation"

By GMM

22 July 2020 - 10:19
Zanardi transferred to rehabilitation

Over a month since his horror hand-cycling crash, Alex Zanardi has left the hospital in Siena, Italy.

Doctors at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital announced late last week that they would try to bring him out of his coma.

In a statement, the hospital confirmed that the "sedo-analgesia program" has indeed now "ended".

As a result, the "neurological picture allowed for the transfer of the patient to a specialised recovery and functional rehabilitation centre", the hospital added.

Hospital general manager Valtere Giovannini said "this extraordinary person" is now going into a facility "for the necessary neuro-rehabilitation".

