22 July 2020
F1’s Michael Masi to inspect Imola circuit
A circuit inspection for the race director
Imola’s chances of adding a third Italian venue to the 2020 calendar will take a big step forward on Wednesday.
Recently, the former San Marino GP venue upgraded its FIA homologation status to Formula 1-ready Grade 1.
Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense said earlier in July: "We are delighted that the news about Mugello is now official.
"I see it as further increasing the Autodromo’s chances of hosting a grand prix at the end of the season," he added.
La Gazzetta dello Sport now reveals that F1 race director Michael Masi is due at Imola’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Wednesday for a circuit inspection.
