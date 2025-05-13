Wolff to skip second race of 2025 at Imola

Formula 1 is less than a third of the way into the 2025 season, but after the chequered flag at Imola this Sunday, Toto Wolff will have already failed to attend two grands prix.

Japan, whose Suzuka circuit is geographically one of the furthest from the sport’s European homeland, has now become an event that the Mercedes team boss has begun to skip after the calendar grew to its current 24 races.

However, Wolff will also not be at Imola, located about 40km southeast of Bologna, Italy, this weekend.

That is despite the fact that it’s arguably the most important race of the season so far, as perhaps every single team will be unveiling significant car upgrades.

"Our focus is on making gains as we begin the European leg of the season," Wolff said this week.

"F1 is a relative game, though, and we know our competitors will make progress too. It will be interesting to see how that plays out on track."

The Austrian, however, will be watching from afar - specifically, from Los Angeles.

But he’s not only holiday. Rather, his eldest son, 23-year-old Benedict Wolff, is graduating from the University of Southern California, where it is believed he has been studying business.

Toto Wolff will therefore not be present for the first home race of his teenage Italian protege Kimi Antonelli. "He grew up nearby in Bologna," said Wolff, "and it will be a special occasion for him."

Antonelli has impressed so far as he gets up to speed in Formula 1 in the race seat formerly occupied by none other than seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has struggled since electing to switch to Ferrari this year, but Wolff tips the former Mercedes driver to bounce back, notwithstanding his ripe age of 40.

"I very much believe that the magic is still there," Wolff said when asked about Hamilton. "If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt.

"But I’m also not surprised he has these road bumps," he added. "He was with us for 12 years - our way of operating. He’s been put in a Ferrari, where his teammate has been a long time. And his teammate clearly is one of the very good ones," said Wolff, referring to Charles Leclerc.

"So from the outside and speaking to him, it’s a trajectory any new driver needs to go through in a top team."

As was the case at Suzuka, Wolff’s duties as on-site team principal at Imola will be taken over by Mercedes communications boss Bradley Lord.