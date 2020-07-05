Wolff’s talks about future in ’good direction’

Toto Wolff says talks about his future at Mercedes are heading in a "good direction".

In Austria, the works team’s boss denied that speculation about his future is connected with his decision to invest in Lawrence Stroll’s new Aston Martin project.

"I made a small equity investment in Aston Martin, but no more," Wolff told Speed Week.

"I will not play an active role there, neither in the management of the company and certainly not in the F1 team."

However, it emerges that Wolff met with Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius at a hotel near the Red Bull Ring.

Wolff denied that Mercedes could be about to quit Formula 1.

"Mercedes has a long commitment to Formula 1," he insisted. "It is part of our core business because we build both street and racing cars.

"I have a close relationship with the team as well as with Ola and the whole board. I have a contract but I am also a shareholder.

"It depends on how the conversations develop. But they are going in a good direction."

When asked if he sees his future with Mercedes rather than elsewhere, Wolff answered: "Yes, you could say that."