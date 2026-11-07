Wolff criticises MotoGP riders as F1 faces decision

Toto Wolff has criticised MotoGP riders for speaking out against racing in Qatar, as Formula 1 approaches a crucial decision over its own Middle East finale.

MotoGP is racing in Qatar this weekend despite strong objections from riders concerned about the ongoing Iran conflict - and Yamaha’s withdrawal entirely.

But Mercedes boss Wolff suggested the riders were commenting on matters they did not fully understand.

"If riders stand up, who know nothing geopolitically about what’s going on, but have an audience that listens, I think that is something that creates media value," he said in Brazil.

However, Wolff also defended the right of individuals to refuse to travel.

"You want to ride or drive, go. If you don’t want to, don’t go. It’s as simple as that," he said.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur agreed, insisting he trusts Formula 1 and the FIA to make the correct decision.

"If someone feels something and doesn’t want to come, we will respect the decision," he said.

The comments come as F1 faces a reported November 10 deadline to decide whether Qatar and Abu Dhabi can safely host the final two races or Imola should get the final green light to push ahead as Plan B.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists the championship remains committed to its existing calendar - and the sport’s future in the region.

"I’d like to say that the disruptions we’ve experienced in the Middle East this year will not impact our long-term regional strategy or partnerships with promoters," he said.

"We remain committed to holding all remaining races of the season and currently plan to conclude the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi."

Bild reports that several broadcasters, including Canal Plus, Servus TV and DAZN Spain are considering not sending crews to Qatar.

Sky is also reportedly examining its options.

An emergency guidance document is also circulating in the Interlagos paddock, adding to the nervousness surrounding the upcoming races.

Wolff, however, insisted that the situation has not yet become a major concern within Mercedes.

"From what I’m hearing internally, it hasn’t been raised. It hasn’t been a topic," he said.

"If things were to get more dangerous and we would get that feedback, then he (Domenicali) is going to be the first one, together with Mohammed (Ben Sulayem), to protect the people that were meant to travel."