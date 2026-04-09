Verstappen’s race engineer to be new McLaren team boss

Max Verstappen’s long-time race engineer Gianpiero ’GP’ Lambiase is set to leave Red Bull for McLaren, according to authoritative reports in the Netherlands and Belgium.

De Limburger first broke the news, stating that the intention of the move is for Lambiase "to eventually replace Andrea Stella as team principal".

The report has since been backed by De Telegraaf, which claims Lambiase has accepted an "astronomical offer" from McLaren.

The highly respected Dutch outlet adds that the British-Italian is contracted to Red Bull until 2027, and is expected to make the switch in 2028 following negotiations over exit terms.

Lambiase, 45, has been Verstappen’s race engineer since his promotion to Red Bull in 2016, forming one of the most successful driver-engineer partnerships in Formula 1 history.

The move would mark another major defection from Red Bull to McLaren in recent years, following figures including Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay.

Neither Red Bull nor McLaren have commented on the reports.

According to De Telegraaf, Lambiase had also attracted interest from Aston Martin and Williams, but McLaren ultimately won the race for his signature with a significant financial and career offer.

He is currently head of racing at Red Bull, and the McLaren move could see him step into a future leadership role as uncertainty emerges around Andrea Stella, who has been linked with a return to Ferrari.

The development comes amid wider instability at Red Bull, with several senior figures having already departed in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, another former Red Bull figure, Jonathan Wheatley, is expected to resurface at Aston Martin later this year.

Reports suggest the recently-departed Audi team boss, now on gardening leave after his sudden exit, could join Aston Martin as team principal after the summer break, with Adrian Newey continuing in a reduced leadership role until then.

It is also understood that Renault CEO Francois Provost has rebuffed Christian Horner’s interest in buying the 24 percent Alpine stake held by Otro Capital, amid concerns about importing Red Bull-style instability.