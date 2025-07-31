Verstappen questions 2026 rules, eyes Le Mans after F1

Max Verstappen has opened up about his future, frustrations, and flat-out Nurburgring laps in a rare long-form interview with Top Gear’s Chris Harris.

Speaking during a track day in a Ford RS200 and Mustang GTD, the four-time World Champion admitted the new 2026 F1 regulations leave him underwhelmed. "From the outside, personally it doesn’t look as the most exciting," said Verstappen. "But let’s see. Maybe honestly like it is fun."

Verstappen also confirmed his long-rumoured interest in top-level endurance racing after Formula 1. "I really want to do all of them," he said, naming Le Mans, Sebring and Daytona. "A hypercar for sure... maybe the other ones you want to probably do it in the fastest category."

He recently tested under the alias "Franz Hermann" and shared lap times from a Nurburgring VLN outing: "First lap out was a 7:56, then a 7:54, and with new tyres we did a 7:48."

As for track walks? "I never do it anymore," he said. "My out lap is my track walk. To walk for like five to seven kilometers - it’s just boring."

Verstappen also downplayed the myth that Red Bull’s sharp front end suits him perfectly. "It’s not what I like. It’s just what I have. So I better try and drive to it."

Closing out the session, he admitted: "I normally don’t really enjoy the media stuff, but I thought this was a lot of fun."