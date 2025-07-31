Mercedes defends Antonelli as driver market remains open

Mercedes has moved to ease pressure on Kimi Antonelli following an emotional weekend at Spa, as speculation continues over the team’s long-term driver plans.

Technical director James Allison publicly shouldered the blame for the team’s current struggles, insisting both Antonelli and George Russell are being let down by the car rather than their own performance.

"I hope he takes some solace from the fact that we tell him, and it’s demonstrably a fact, that we have taken the wrong steps with the car," Allison said. "We’ve made our team less competitive, and he is paying the price for that - as is George."

Antonelli, 18, was seen in tears after last Sunday’s race in Belgium as his difficult rookie season continued. Allison stressed that Mercedes remained fully supportive of their young driver.

"If the car isn’t where it needs to be, then it will be a struggle getting through the qualifying stages in your rookie season in F1," he said. "It’s utterly clear the car needs to be better, and when it is, his fortunes will improve. Hopefully he’s listening to us when we say those reassuring words, because we absolutely know he is putting in the effort."

Despite Mercedes rallying behind their current lineup, the team has not confirmed its 2026 drivers. While Max Verstappen has now committed to Red Bull, Mercedes’ delay is seen by some as a strategic move.

"Why the rejection from Mercedes isn’t official yet is quite simple," said Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher. "It keeps pressure on the drivers and helps Mercedes save money. And Verstappen can keep negotiating upgrades or technical concessions."

On the Formule 1 Paddock Talk podcast, Dutch reporters speculated on Toto Wolff’s next move.

"You want to keep Russell, but you also don’t want to lose Antonelli," said Gerard Bos. "And you definitely don’t want to close the door on Verstappen in 2027. So maybe you give Russell a one-year deal with an option. That keeps you flexible. But Russell will want more security."

Driver-turned-analyst Jeroen Bleekemolen agreed a high-stakes game is underway. "He’s not going to get a multi-year deal. Maybe he gets more money for a shorter contract. A substantial sum might be the solution. And maybe Russell just waits another year to see how the teams evolve."

The panel also floated a scenario in which Russell receives a five-year, big-money offer from Cadillac.

"In that case, I’d still take the one-year gamble with Mercedes," said Bos. "Stay where you are, get paid, and keep options open."

Bleekemolen was more cautious. "Cadillac could be very attractive long-term. But Mercedes is still a top team. With the 2026 rules coming, I would stay."