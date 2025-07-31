Verstappen leaving ’would have been foolish’ - Marko

Max Verstappen’s long-term future with Red Bull has been reaffirmed ahead of his 200th Grand Prix with the team, as Helmut Marko confirms for the second time that the Dutchman is staying put for 2026 and beyond.

"It was quite annoying recently," Marko told Kronen Zeitung when asked about persistent questions regarding Verstappen’s rumoured exit clause and talks with Mercedes.

"Everyone thought they knew better than us what the clause looked like. All of it was fueled somewhat by Toto (Wolff)," the 82-year-old said.

Marko reiterated that leaving Red Bull ahead of the sweeping 2026 regulation changes would have made little sense. "It would have been foolish for Max to switch," said the Austrian.

"Nobody knows who will have the best engine or chassis. If I were Verstappen, I’d also wait and then decide."

Former Ferrari and Bridgestone engineer Kees van de Grint agrees. "I’d almost say it would be a stupid move to go there," he said on Viaplay.

"Max is now the boss at Red Bull. He knows what he can achieve there."

Van de Grint added that Christian Horner’s departure helped tip the scales. "Given the situation with Horner, I think the team is a better fit for him now. That was clear to me from the start."

Even so, he warned, "In this world, you never know. We can talk differently next week."

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner believes Verstappen is simply avoiding the risk of a premature move. "The deciding factor is that he doesn’t know which team will be strong next year," he told RTL. "He’d rather stay with Red Bull and, if necessary, get out at the end of next year."

Despite Verstappen’s contract running through 2028, Steiner is certain: "He’s the best driver, and the best driver dictates the market."

Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher said switching would have been emotionally difficult for the Dutchman. "His heart still lies with Red Bull," he said. "He’s also grateful to them. I think this story with Mercedes is over - for now."

Verstappen, reflecting ahead of Hungary, said, "It’s great to look back on all the successes we’ve achieved as a team and also to look ahead to the future."

Following a muted result at Spa, he added: "We had prepared for a wet race, and in the end, we didn’t have a wet race. But we will learn from it and try to improve our performance."