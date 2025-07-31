Ricciardo rules out return as he embraces post-F1 life

Daniel Ricciardo says he has no plans to return to Formula 1, revealing he is finally enjoying life away from the pressures of the sport.

The 36-year-old Australian, who was briefly linked with Cadillac’s 2026 project, told Men’s Fitness that he is "training for me and for my wellbeing" for the first time in his adult life.

"We had such parameters to stay within," he said of his F1 career. "We had to watch the calories, we had to watch our weight. Now I’m just training for me."

Ricciardo said strength training - once limited by racing requirements - is now part of his daily routine. "It feels really good to lift again. I feel healthy. I feel strong. And I think if I can do something each day, that’s kind of a little win."

He also dismissed strict diets, saying, "I don’t weigh my food, but I’m a little more conscious of protein and recovery." Cooking is a new skill too. "I’m still like a one out of ten," he laughed, "but just cooking my own meals and knowing where the food comes from, it feels good."

While others his age chase final chances in F1 or IndyCar, Ricciardo appears content. Meditation is now part of his daily routine, and he credits it with helping him find peace after years on the road.

"I definitely enjoy my own company more now," he said. "I feel like I’ve definitely found a little more balance with everything in my life."