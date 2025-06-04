Verstappen deserved FIA’s Spanish GP slap - Marko

Jun.4 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko admits Max Verstappen deserved to be penalised for his highly-controversial and presumably deliberate crash into George Russell in Barcelona.

The quadruple world champion was unrepentant immediately after the incident, but on social media a day later he admitted it was "not right". Red Bull boss Christian Horner also revealed that Verstappen, 27, had "apologised" to the team.

Appearing on Red Bull-owned broadcaster Servus TV, Verstappen’s mentor and Red Bull advisor Marko, 82, confirmed that the Dutchman "suddenly accelerated again" after slowing to let Russell pass.

"That was a serious misjudgement," the Austrian said.

"He was already at loggerheads with Russell," Marko explained. "With the incidents and bad decisions, Max’s emotions got the better of him.

"Sleeping on it certainly helped. When Max is in that mood, it’s better to leave him alone."

As for whether Verstappen should have apologised, Marko answered: "He apologised later. And that was, of course, right."

The FIA on Sunday immediately imposed a 10-second time penalty and added three points to Verstappen’s super license, moving him within a single point of a mandatory race ban.

Marko said the sanctions were "appropriate".

He denied, however, that Verstappen is at actual risk of having to sit out a race. "It won’t happen that he behaves badly in Canada and then doesn’t start in Austria," Marko insisted. "He’s a racer who knows where his limits are."

Some think Verstappen was actually just as furious with Red Bull as he was with anyone else in Spain, having been fitted with hard tyres after the pitstop.

Pirelli’s Mario Isola, however, agreed with Red Bull that the old soft tyre - used by Verstappen in qualifying and his laps to the grid - was not an option.

"This is the set of tyres that has been the hardest hit in its previous life," said the Italian.

Marko, though, admits that the team should have simply not pitted Verstappen.

"The only option left was the hard tyre," he said, "but putting it on was a mistake. The alternative was to stay out.

"McLaren would have had us, but we could have kept (Charles) Leclerc behind us."

Marko admits the even bigger problem is that McLaren is now racing away with the 2025 world championships.

"At the moment, Max doesn’t have a car with which he can become world champion," he said. "He’s the only one who can handle that car at all.

"If everything goes well, we’ll be just as fast as McLaren - but that’s only every third or fourth race. McLaren are always there.

"We’re not giving up yet, but it will be difficult."

Finally, Marko joined Horner in condemning the theory that Verstappen is deliberately sabotaging his chances in order to trigger a contract exit clause.

"There are the wildest theories," he said. "And it’s not what Max wants. It’s absurd.

"If he wanted to, he could already do things completely differently."