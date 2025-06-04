Angry taxi drivers hit back at Mercedes’ Toto Wolff

Italian taxi drivers have amusingly returned fire at Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

When asked to comment on Max Verstappen’s move on George Russell in Barcelona, which Lando Norris said reminded him of Mario Kart, Wolff told Sky Italia: "It was like certain taxi drivers in Rome or Naples, who go crazy in traffic."

Demonstrating that no quip in the Formula 1 world goes unnoticed, the comment has drawn sharp criticism - from none other than the aforementioned taxi drivers.

"We’re better than the Formula 1 drivers, who wouldn’t even survive an hour in Rome’s city traffic," said Loreno Bittarelli, president of the Roman taxi association Cooperativa Radiotaxi 3570.

He continued to Corriere della Sera: "We drive between construction sites, motorcycles, e-scooters, tourist buses. Rome is a jungle - much worse than a Formula 1 track."

Some may suspect his comments are tongue-in-cheek, but Bittarelli insists Wolff should be careful with "false stereotypes".

"We’re the first ones who don’t want to have accidents, because otherwise we’d lose the day’s work," he said.

The Roman taxi union’s view was echoed by Filt-Cgil, the Italian federation of transport workers. "We drive as slowly as Mercedes here in Rome," joked boss Nicola di Giacobbe.

"We are the most skilled drivers of all. But the traffic situation in this city is catastrophic. It now takes 30 minutes to cover two kilometres."