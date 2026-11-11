Vasseur under fire as driver feud divides F1

Veteran Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi has accused Frederic Vasseur of appearing detached from Ferrari’s ongoing crisis, as the debate over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc continues.

Speaking on his Terruzzi Racconta podcast after the Brazilian GP, Terruzzi questioned whether the Ferrari boss is showing enough urgency.

"It seems to me that he doesn’t care very much," Terruzzi said.

"He always seems like an external observer rather than someone directly involved. And he is directly involved."

Terruzzi was particularly unimpressed by Vasseur’s reaction to another disappointing weekend, with both Ferraris spending much of the race outside the points.

"He never makes an impact. There’s never a statement before or after the race worth using," he said.

"Yesterday he simply said something was missing. Those two were outside the points for three-quarters of the race, drifting in absolute limbo."

The criticism comes despite Vasseur’s insistence that Ferrari has resolved the tensions between Hamilton and Leclerc following their controversial clash in Mexico.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, believes Ferrari created the problem by signing two drivers who both expect to win.

"If I were a team principal or had my own team, I would never take the top two drivers," he said.

"That’s exactly when this situation arises. It’s normal, because one won’t give in to the other, because they both think they can win."

1996 world champion Damon Hill believes Ferrari should resolve the dispute by making Hamilton its clear number 1.

"Make Lewis number 1 Ferrari driver. Sort it out. Make it clear. Ends all debate," he wrote on X.

"Lewis will deliver for Ferrari. If they back him 100 percent."