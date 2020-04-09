Second Portuguese venue eyes F1 race

Two Portuguese circuits have suddenly emerged as potential stand-in venues amid F1’s coronavirus crisis.

We reported this week that the Algarve circuit, located in Portimao, has received FIA certification to host grands prix.

And now, the Portuguese source sportmotores.com claims that the former Portuguese GP venue at Estoril has also received Grade 1 FIA homologation.

"They are saying that Portugal is tackling the Covid-19 outbreak efficiently - the new infection cases are low and deaths also," a source told us.

"They say the circuit is open to receiving a F1 race, as Algarve is, if FOM runs out of options."

Jan Lammers, boss of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, is hearing the same rumours.

"The Portimao circuit in Portugal has suddenly received a Formula 1 license," he told NOS. "Perhaps a provisional race could be organised there."