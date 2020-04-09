Pandemic ’peak’ not reached yet - Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve is not surprised that Canada’s Montreal race has been postponed.

"We have not yet reached the peak of the pandemic," said the 1997 world champion and French Canadian, who is stuck at home on the outskirts of Milan.

"We are allowed to go out for basic needs, but the restricted measures were tightened recently when the situation was thought to be improving.

"I leave the house only for the bare minimum, so much so that I shaved my head. It gets more and more difficult. You can’t go to the hairdresser anymore!

"It was foreseeable that the race in Montreal would be postponed," he told Le Journal de Montreal.

"I can hardly imagine that activities in Formula 1 will resume before September."

Nonetheless, Villeneuve is hoping that he can get back behind the wheel at some point - he is signed up to race in the Nascar Euro series.

"We are now planning to start the season in Most, in the Czech Republic on June 20 and 21, but that seems a bit early to me," he said.