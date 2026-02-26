Da Costa hits back at Verstappen’s ’Formula E’ jibe

Former Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa has responded to criticism of Formula 1’s new regulations, after Max Verstappen likened the 2026 cars to "Formula E on steroids".

Speaking to France’s Auto Hebdo, da Costa defended the role of energy management in modern racing.

"In Formula E, energy management isn’t a constraint but rather an integral part of race strategy," he said.

"Formula 1 drivers learn a lot about energy management, driving techniques and the software we’ve used in Formula E over the last ten years. Many Formula 1 drivers work with the teams on the simulator. I’ve even been contacted myself."

The Portuguese driver, who won the 2019-20 Formula E title, argued that electrification in F1 is a natural consequence of broader automotive trends.

"It’s the car manufacturers who pay," he said. "If they sell electric or hybrid cars, they can only race with those technologies. It’s a natural evolution, and F1 drivers will have to adapt. If they don’t like it, they can stay home.

"I also love V10s, V12s and all the rest. But if they’re no longer being manufactured, if they’re engines from the Stone Age, there’s not much we can do."

With Formula E preparing to introduce its new Gen4 car, series chief Jeff Dodds has suggested Verstappen might be tempted to try it.

"I think when he sees Gen4, we might be able to convince him," da Costa said.

He insisted Verstappen’s comments were not necessarily a direct attack on Formula E itself.

"I don’t think it was an attack on Formula E. He meant that Formula E has its own way of racing and F1 has its own, but the new regulations mean there’s now a middle ground.

"We know what Max is like. He always wants to drive fast cars and push to the limit all the time."