Sauber founder names candidate to replace Vasseur

Ferrari is reportedly set to lift the lid on Mattia Binotto’s successor as team boss this week.

It is believed Frederic Vasseur is set to finalise his departure from Swiss-based Sauber, currently known in Formula 1 as Alfa Romeo, in the coming days.

When asked if he is surprised that the Frenchman is departing Hinwil, team founder Peter Sauber told Blick newspaper: "Yes and no.

"But if you get an offer from Ferrari, you have to take it. On the other hand, if you know the history of Ferrari - back to the company founder Enzo - then you know that team bosses usually have a short life."

When asked if he would have appointed Vasseur, retired Sauber - who is 79 - commented: "I’m glad I don’t have to solve this problem."

As for who will succeed Vasseur at Alfa Romeo, he agreed that long-term team manager Beat Zehnder is a leading candidate.

"Beat is a phenomenon in this sport," Peter Sauber said.

Counting himself out of the running both at Ferrari and Sauber, however, is the F1 legend Gerhard Berger - who has just vacated his post as boss of the German touring car series DTM.

"I’m not going to do DTM, it’s not in my plans and does not meet my goals," the Austrian told motorsport-magazin.com.

"I am always invited to participate in various interesting projects, but no permanent positions in motorsport are in my personal life plans anymore," Berger added.