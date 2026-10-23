Sainz says Middle East confidence ’premature’

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 may be too confident that the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and organisers of both races have all recently insisted preparations remain on course.

But the regional situation continues to look fragile, with Bild reporting that the United States is preparing for the possible withdrawal of personnel from embassies in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region.

MotoGP is facing the same uncertainty.

Riders reportedly held a private meeting at Phillip Island and roughly two-thirds voted against racing in Qatar next month, despite organisers continuing to plan for the event.

Sainz, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said in Austin that Formula 1 and the FIA currently appear convinced the races will happen.

But personally, he is less certain.

"It’s very difficult to be convinced right now because there are still things happening in the Middle East."

"So, I think it’s relatively premature to be so convinced," the Williams driver added.

"As it stands, we would go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. If the FIA and Formula 1 decide that it’s still a safe and good scenario, I think we as drivers have to go with whatever they say."

Sainz said the political and security picture could still change quickly.

"The world can change a lot in the next month, one month and a half, and we need to stay diligent and reactive to whatever happens, and not just go because we want to go right now," he insisted.

If the Gulf races do fall through, Imola remains the fallback - and according to Corriere della Sera, the Italian circuit has been promised compensation for current preparations if F1 ultimately does to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"I think Plan B is Imola," Sainz said.

"So, yes, go freeze ourselves at Imola and finish the year on a cold note."