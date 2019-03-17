Renault engine 50hp better in 2019 - Abiteboul

Renault’s 2019 engine could be up to 50 horse power better than its predecessor.

That is the eye-opening claim of Cyril Abiteboul, the French works team’s boss.

Renault has been steadily building up its team in recent years, and this year wants to close the gap to Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

"We had to solve our disadvantage in the engine," Abiteboul told France’s L’Equipe.

"The numbers on the test bench are good and it correlates to the track, so we have a confirmation of the progress that was made," he said.

"But the improvement in the engine also has to be in competition in Melbourne and probably also in Bahrain. I don’t want to give specific numbers, but I would say that we have gained between 20 and 50 horse power," Abiteboul added.