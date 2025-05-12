Red Bull consultant tips sabbatical for Verstappen

Max Verstappen really might call it a day in Formula 1 at the end of 2025, according to a Red Bull consultant.

Straight after becoming a father to baby daughter Lily and racing in Miami, the quadruple world champion headed to Germany’s Nurburgring - specifically, the fabled and treacherous Nordschleife layout.

At the track, despite not having a license to actually race in the category, he climbed into the Verstappen.com Racing-branded Ferrari 296 GT3 prepared by Emil Frey Racing, for an official test session of the Nurburgring Langstrecken series (NLS).

To keep the profile of the outing low, Verstappen’s car was officially registered for and branded with a pseudonym - Franz Hermann - although word quickly got out about his presence at the wheel.

Specialist publications say the Red Bull driver’s goal of the test was to work towards obtaining the mandatory DMSB Permit Nordschleife, in order to race at events like the Nurburgring 24 Hours. According to former Alpha Tauri team boss Franz Tost, Verstappen was "immediately two seconds faster than the rest" at a recent test in the same car.

Tost, still a consultant for Red Bull’s F1 activities, now adds to the theory that rather than switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin next year, 27-year-old Verstappen may actually take a sabbatical from Formula 1.

"I can imagine Max taking a year off and calmly observing who has implemented the new chassis regulations and the new engines best from a technical perspective," the Austrian told Sport1. "And then coming back in 2027.

Tost continued: "Because one thing is certain - everyone wants Max on their team if they can get him. Firstly, because he makes every team significantly better. And secondly, to prevent the other teams from having him."

Verstappen himself, however, plays down not only that theory, but also rumours that he might trigger a performance exit clause in his contract and leave Red Bull.

"I have a contract until 2028," said the Dutchman, "and after that it depends on what projects arise and how interesting they are."

However, he does not deny that he is feeling very relaxed about his future.

"I said after my first title that everything I get now is a bonus, and I still see it that way," said Verstappen. "I’ll keep going as long as I enjoy it."