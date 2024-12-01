Qualifying format ’needs to change’ - Alonso

By GMM 1 December 2024 - 09:00





Fernando Alonso has renewed his criticism of the weekend format in Formula 1.

The sprint race in Qatar was a notably unexciting affair, with many blaming the sweeping and constant fast corners, making passing very difficult.

"It’s difficult to overtake on this circuit," F1 veteran Alonso, who drives for Aston Martin, told Spanish reporters after the sprint race.

"But I think the format doesn’t help more than the circuit itself," he added. "Because in a qualifying with Q1, Q2 and Q3, the best drivers will always start in front and finish in front.

"We started 11th and finished 11th. In my opinion, the format needs to be changed."

Alonso, 43, has made clear on multiple occasions in the past that he would prefer Formula 1 revert to single-lap qualifying - which was scrapped because it was unpopular with the fans.

"Well, if you don’t want to do a reverse grid, which I guess the best teams especially don’t want to, or you don’t want to make the qualifying format more interesting - perhaps one lap - then the teams behind won’t get many opportunities. Especially on these Saturdays, all we see is a repeat of the first laps of Sunday’s grand prix," said Alonso.

"It’s happened now at all of the circuits - only Brazil had a sprint with more position changes and that’s because there is more degradation there and more things happen."

Alonso is expecting another unexciting affair on Sunday in Qatar.

"I think it will be similar, with one stop for everyone," he said. "But instead of 40 minutes, it will be an hour and a half. So I recommend that people who are thinking of watching, maybe get some food ready," Alonso joked.