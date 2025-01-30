Push for paid F1 stewards as ’biased’ Herbert axed

By GMM 30 January 2025 - 10:16





It’s rumoured at least two teams, including Red Bull, asked the FIA to consider removing controversial Formula 1 steward Johnny Herbert from its roster.

Herbert, who was publicly criticised by Max Verstappen and his father Jos last year for alleged pro-British bias and airing those views in published media interviews, was scheduled to be the driver steward at the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

Jos Verstappen told Dutch media during the 2024 season: "The FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest."

Herbert, 60, hit back, defending his parallel media work for a range of gambling websites that other outspoken former drivers Jacques Villeneuve and Juan Pablo Montoya also partake in.

"Everyone has an opinion," he said at the time. "Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

"It is not just Max - I will criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted. Is there any bias? No, of course not."

However, on Wednesday, the FIA declared that it has been "mutually agreed that (Herbert’s) duties as an FIA steward and those of a media pundit were incompatible".

"We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

In his own statement, Herbert said he was "grateful" to the FIA for his years as a steward. "It is a difficult job and there are tough decisions that have to be made," said the former Benetton, Sauber and Jaguar driver.

"As stewards, we have and will continue to treat both drivers and team personnel with the utmost respect and remain impartial at all times during all grand prix weekends."

At the very same time, McLaren CEO Zak Brown was declaring at the Autosport Business Exchange conference in London that F1 should end the era of non-permanent and unpaid stewards.

"I don’t think we’re set up for success by not having full-time stewards," he said.

"As far as paying for stewards, this will probably be unpopular amongst my fellow teams but I’m happy if McLaren and all the racing teams contribute. I think it’s so important for the sport."