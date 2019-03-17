Ocon to ’grab opportunity’ in 2019

Esteban Ocon says he wants to "grab" any opportunity that comes from his new role in F1.

Dropped by Force India at the end of last year, the talented Frenchman remains strongly backed by Mercedes and will be the reigning champions’ reserve in 2019.

"I am positive about my situation," Ocon told RTBF.

"I have a new role at a top team that has won many recent titles," he explained. "It’s also the team that has supported me for a long time.

"They have picked me up at crucial moments in my career, and now I’m on the team," Ocon added.

The 22-year-old said he will work in the simulator this season and help Mercedes to develop its 2019 car.

"I’ll also be at all the grands prix and if an opportunity arises, I’ll grab it," said Ocon.