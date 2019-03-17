GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10

Did Mercedes make two different cars for 2019? - Perez

"It is possible that they are designed for different types of tracks"

Search

By GMM

4 March 2019 - 09:54

Sergio Perez has floated a fascinating theory about Mercedes.

In week two of the Barcelona test, Mercedes brought a ’B’ car to the track. An engineer said "every aerodynamic surface" of the silver car has been changed.

Some said it was a reaction to Mercedes’ realisation that it is lagging behind Ferrari by half a second per lap.

"Ferrari looked very good in Barcelona, that’s for sure," Racing Point driver Sergio Perez told Marca.

"But maybe Mercedes didn’t reveal all their cards. It seemed somewhat strange to me that they brought two different cars to the tests.

"It is possible that they are designed for different types of tracks," he added. "We see a lot of strange things in formula one."

keyboard_arrow_left

Boss denies Ferrari clear 2019 favourite

Ocon to ’grab opportunity’ in 2019

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less