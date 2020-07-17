No ruling on ’pink Mercedes’ protest in Hungary

There will be no news in Hungary this weekend about Renault’s protest against the ’pink Mercedes’ fielded by Racing Point.

Renault officially complained about the team’s Mercedes-style braking components last Sunday in Austria.

But Spanish journalist Alberto Fabrega reports that a ruling is not expected until the next races at Silverstone at the beginning of August.

Sky Deutschland explains that the hold-up is because F1’s governing FIA is waiting for documents from Mercedes in order to compare the parts in question.

Lance Stroll insists that the team owned by his father Lawrence has done nothing wrong.

"We have all the elements which prove that our car is legal," the Canadian is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal.

"It’s a bit of a shame to have to deal with this so early in the season, but Andrew Green and the whole team have done a colossal job designing and building this car and no one can take that away from us."