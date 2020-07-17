Doctors set to end Zanardi’s coma

Doctors are beginning to bring Alex Zanardi out of his almost month-long artificial coma.

The former F1 driver suffered serious head and facial injuries in a June hand-cycling race in Italy.

Critical care doctor at the Santa Maria Alle Scotte hospital in Siena, Dr Sabino Scolletta, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that his team has "started the reduction of sedation" for 53-year-old Zanardi.

"Following the reduction of sedation, it will take a few days for further evaluations of the patient," a statement issued by the hospital said.

The medical bulletin added that Zanardi’s "neurological picture remains serious and the prognosis remains confidential".