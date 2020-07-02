Marko texted Abiteboul after Red Bull Ring test

Dr Helmut Marko sent text messages to rival Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul after Renault’s recent test outing at the Red Bull Ring.

Marko, Red Bull’s top F1 official, admitted he was upset with management of the Red Bull Ring for allowing the test of a two-year-old Renault to take place ahead of the season re-start at the same Austrian circuit.

"We will see on Saturday if it was so valuable," Renault team boss Abiteboul told Canal Plus. "If it is wet on Friday then it could turn out to have been doubly valuable.

"But yes, I think it was a real commitment by the team, because we had to decide it several months ago at a time when we had absolutely no idea if it would be possible to actually do this test," the Frenchman added.

"It got me some comments from Helmut, and even some text messages from Helmut, for whom I still have great affection. Obviously he didn’t seem aware so I was amused, but that’s not why we did it. We did it for the drivers," Abiteboul said.

"They did almost 120 and 130 laps each which gave them their feet again, and even if the car was two years old maybe a few little setup tips as well.

"It could save us some time, as I said especially if Friday is wet," he added.