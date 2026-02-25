Madrid GP step closer as track test planned

Madrid’s return to Formula 1 has moved a step closer, with a mandatory pre-race test lined up for the new Madring circuit - although official confirmation is still pending.

The Spanish GP is scheduled for September 11-13 as the 16th round of the 2026 season, but the semi-urban track must first pass final FIA validation procedures.

According to local reports, a national cup event - the GR Cup Spain featuring Toyota GR86 machinery - is set to run at Madring on August 14-16, just one month before the grand prix. The event would serve as the required operational test for safety, logistics and race procedures at the new venue.

Construction is due to conclude in May, after which a final FIA inspection will determine whether the remaining asterisk beside the race on the official calendar can be removed.

Organisers insist the project remains on schedule, with earlier FIA concerns - including drainage - addressed during development.

More than 80,000 tickets have already reportedly been sold for the grand prix weekend.

Madrid-born Carlos Sainz welcomed the return of Formula 1 to the Spanish capital, although he acknowledged the race remains some way off.

"I hope to be there to fight for bigger things in Madrid," he said at an event with his sponsor Estrella Galicia in the city this week. "But there are many races left.

"Perhaps this will be the most historic year for Formula 1, with the most development in the cars. We’ll have to wait and see."

Sainz also urged understanding from vocal critics of F1’s newest event.

"I’m sure F1 makes a lot of noise, but it also brings many very good things," he said.