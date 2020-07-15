Hungary 2020 - GP preview - Racing Point

Normally, we’d be preparing for one last all-out race weekend in Hungary before heading for the beach and a well-earned summer break – but not this time!

We’re raring to go for the third race of our triple-header and it’s time for a change of scenery – leaving the picturesque Austrian and Styrian Grands Prix behind for beautiful Budapest.

What the Hungaroring lacks in overtaking, it more than makes up for as a physical and mechanical challenge, leaving Lance and Checo buzzing to get back behind the wheel of the RP20.

Checo, Lance. What are the biggest challenges at the Hungaroring?

Lance: “Budapest in the middle of summer is always a scorcher. There’s high track temperatures and big demands on the tyres – especially with so many low-speed traction zones.

“Inside the car, you’re always busy. It’s not as intense as a street circuit, but it’s only really the pit straight where you get a moment to catch your breath.

“All the corners flow into the next one so it’s really hard to find your rhythm early in the weekend.”

Checo: “We call it a technical track because it’s not easy to hook up a clean lap. It’s always dirty off-line and any mistakes in the low and medium-speed corners are costly.

“Keeping your momentum is everything – more than at most other tracks.”

Checo, what’s the key to overtaking in Hungary? It’s no easy feat...

“It’s tight, twisty and usually makes for an interesting race, with the first sector giving us some overtaking opportunities. To throw it up the inside into Turn 1, you need to be really confident on the brakes. With a big run-off area, drivers are willing to take more risks there.”

Lance, how much do you enjoy visiting Budapest?

“It’s a great city – one of my favourites, actually. It’s a beautiful place. There’s no ‘end of term’ summer break feeling this year – but we’ve got the buzz of finally getting back to racing instead, which is even better!”

Checo, you’ve got plenty of experience of racing in Hungary, but what’s your top racing memory?

“I would say it was in 2013, racing with McLaren. It was a difficult car and not really a Q3 contender in Hungary – but I was able to put together a really strong lap to make it into Q3, qualifying ninth. And I then scored points in the race to complete a good weekend.”

And finally, Lance, how would you sum up the Hungaroring in a sentence?

“I would say it’s like a mini-Monaco – but without the barriers.”