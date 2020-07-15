FIA bans Wolff’s clear face shield

Toto Wolff says he will no longer wear a clear face shield in the Formula 1 paddock.

With the wearing of masks now mandatory amid the corona crisis, Mercedes’ team boss took it a step further in Austria by donning a unique clear face shield that is worn like glasses.

"My face shield was not well received by the FIA," Wolff reveals. "It did not meet the requirements.

"That is why I have returned to the masks that everyone else is wearing."

The Austrian said he has no problem with the FIA’s decision about his unique face shield.

"I think you have to take it seriously, and I always have," said Wolff. "I thought the shield was a good option as you can see a lot better with it.

"But the rules are the rules and I am happy that we can even race. If I had to wear Pampers (diapers) on my nose, I would do that. Whatever it takes."